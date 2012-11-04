Victor Cruz, New York Giants not close on contract?

Victor Cruz said earlier in the week that his representatives have agreed on the "structure" of a new contract with the New York Giants. That comes down to the definition of the word "structure."
Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported Sunday the sides aren't close. There's still plenty of work to be done on a long-term contract for New York's electric slot receiver, according to La Canfora, but talks proceed with a sense of "optimism."
The Giants aren't about to let their leading receiver slip away in free agency. Cruz means too much to quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants' aggressive passing offense.
A deal might not happen right away, but the Giants historically sign core players without too much drama (as long as your name isn't Osi Umenyiora), and we expect Cruz to remain in New York well beyond 2012.