Victor Cruz: N.Y. Giants should target outside receiver

Is coach Tom Coughlin alone in his belief that Rueben Randle can capably replace Hakeem Nicks as the New York Giants' playmaking outside receiver?
General manager Jerry Reese acknowledged at the NFL Scouting Combine that "the jury is still out" on Randle's ability to be a first, second or third option in the passing game.
Outgoing offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride went a step further, conceding last week that the Giants still need a receiver who can win when defenses go match-up or bump-and-run on the outside.
In an interview that will air on Thursday's edition of "NFL Total Access," Victor Cruz pitched the idea of selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft because the Giants "definitely" need help at the position.
"A (big-play receiver) is something we need in this offense to be successful," Cruz continued. "An outside guy that can do the job and that can help fuel all the other receivers in the locker room and put some fire up under them to get them where they have to be."
Here's what else Cruz had to say on Thursday:
» Cruz believes the Philadelphia Eagles -- not the Washington Redskins or Giants -- are the most improved team in the NFC East.
» Echoing Eli Manning's recent comments, Cruz believes the quarterback will be "just fine" following ankle surgery. "He'll be ready to go come training camp," Cruz added, "and come the time when he knows he's ready to go."
» Cruz expects new coordinator Ben McAdoo's offense to offer "a sense of freedom" as well as the opportunity for more big plays.
The "Around The League Podcast" NFL Schedule Extravaganza will change the way you look at everything.