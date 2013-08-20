Victor Cruz (heel) hopes to play Giants' season opener

The New York Giants hope to avenge last year's season-opening loss to the Cowboys when Dallas hosts Big Blue in Week 1. Victor Cruz hopes he'll be healthy enough to contribute.
The Giants wide receiver wore a walking boot on his left foot and leaned on crutches during a conversation with reporters Tuesday. Cruz confirmed he suffered a heel contusion in Sunday's preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts. An MRI exam revealed "some blood in there," but Cruz -- who said he was hurt on a pass-interference play -- confirmed he didn't suffer a tear, according to the New York Daily News.
Asked if he'd be ready for Dallas, Cruz said "I do envision" playing. The Giants are taking a cautious approach with their field-stretching receiver, but with kickoff still 19 days away, Cruz remains a good bet to suit up Sept. 8.
Last year's Giants were limited by a battered and out-of-sync receiver group. Hakeem Nicks says he's finally healthy after enduring a constellation of injuries over the past 15 months. Cruz, meanwhile, missed the majority of offseason workouts mired in a contract dispute with the team.
Cruz, now armed with a fat new contract, must be fully operational for this offense to sing. The clock is ticking.