Victor Cruz: 'Everything went wrong' for N.Y. Giants

"We still gave up 17 points in the first half and weren't able to stop any of the bleeding in the second half," Tuck said, per the New York Daily News. "I've always been taught on defense it doesn't really matter what the offense does. If you have yardage to stand by, you've got to stand. The years we had success as a team are the years when the offense is not playing their best, the defense picks them up and makes a play, gets the momentum swung."