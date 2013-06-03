Victor Cruz disputes report linking him to reality show

The New York Giants just want him under contract, but Victor Cruz is pondering fame and fortune beyond the football field.
The Giants wide receiver told the New York Daily News on Monday that he's in talks to star in his own reality TV show.
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"It is going to be something that is very unique to me and very unique to what I like, and like to do," Cruz said. "We are still fielding some requests, so we will see how it goes -- the timing has to be right, and I have got to squeeze in some training in there before the season starts."
Cruz vowed the project would not steer his personal life into a Kris Humphries-level train wreck. Minxstress Kim Kardashian isn't on the show's invite list, with Cruz planning to illuminate his daily life (which, at some stage, will involve the Giants again).
"I definitely want it to be my show," Cruz said. "My own thing, something that I can contribute to and something I like to do, I can be comfortable with, and an easy show, something people like to watch and that people can be in tune with on a daily basis."
"We understand the Super Bowl is in New York City, and that is motivation for us," Cruz said. "We have got to be ready to go."
Signing his contract would be a start.
UPDATE: Cruz took to Twitter to dispute a report and deny plans about a reality TV show centered around him.