Victor Cruz concussed, sprains knee in N.Y. Giants' loss

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz left the third quarter of Sunday'sSeahawks showdown with a concussion and knee sprain.
Before being ruled out, Cruz had two catches for 25 yards. The Giants lost 23-0 on a day when Eli Manning threw a career-high five interceptions.
After the game, Giants coach Tom Coughlin said he was unsure if Cruz will be shelved for the remainder of the season.
Victor Cruz has 998 receiving yards this season. Cruz is looking to become fourth Giants player with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.