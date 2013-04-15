Victor Cruz a no-show at New York Giants' workouts

Justin Tuck expected teammate Victor Cruz to be present when the New York Giants' voluntary offseason conditioning started on Monday. There never was a good reason to believe the restricted free agent actually would report, though.
Having yet to sign his $2.879 million tender, the Giants wide receiver has no reason to risk injury in workouts. Although NFL teams have until Friday to sign him to an offer sheet, Cruz reportedly has told his agents not to court interest because he wants to remain with the Giants on a long-term deal.
Cruz recently joined Giants quarterback Eli Manning and receiver Hakeem Nicks for a throwing session at Duke University. As long as Cruz reports to spring practices after signing his tender, his absence this week will be forgotten.