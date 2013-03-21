Victor Butler reportedly will visit New Orleans Saints

As newly installed Saints coordinator Rob Ryan adds pieces to his 3-4 defense, finding players with recent experience in the scheme is a priority in New Orleans.
Enter Victor Butler. The free-agent linebacker played under Ryan with the Dallas Cowboys the last two seasons, and will meet with the Saints on Thursday, a league source told The Times-Picayune. CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora first reported the visit.
Butler, who spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, also visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but left town without a contract.
The 25-year-old defender has the Saints high on his list despite a crowded house at the edge rusher position, where Butler would compete for snaps with Will Smith, Martez Wilson and Junior Galette. Butler recorded 25 tackles and three sacks last season and figures to be more of a role player, but his experience in Ryan's defense makes this a potential match.