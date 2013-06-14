Victor Butler reportedly to undergo surgery Tuesday

Minicamp is a time for positive feelings and general optimism, but don't tell the New Orleans Saints that.
Sean Payton's week was ruined when Victor Butler, the Saints' promising outside linebacker, went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament following a practice collision with running back Mark Ingram.
According to The Times-Picayune, a second opinion confirmed the initial diagnosis. Butler is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and almost certainly is lost for the year.
As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out Wednesday, this is a painful hit for a Saints defense that was counting on Butler to get to the quarterback as Rob Ryan's "Jack" linebacker. Martez Wilson, Junior Galette and Will Smith are remaining candidates for the role, but Butler provided the most upside by far.