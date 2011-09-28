Vick to practice Wednesday; QB says he will play vs. 49ers

Michael Vick told the Eagles' team website he will play Sunday against the 49ers no matter the status of his bruised right hand.
"I will be out there on Sunday, regardless," Vick said, according to the team's Twitter page. "There is a 100 percent chance I'm playing."
"Even if it was broke, I think I would have probably padded it up and went back out there," Vick told The Associated Press after the walkthrough. "You got to take precaution, but this is what I love to do."
Reid said the swelling in Vick's bruised right hand has lessened, but he wasn't sure if Vick would take all first-team snaps on Wednesday. Vick has been unable to make it through two of Philadelphia's three games this season
"I just want to be there for my teammates and hold myself accountable for my responsibilities and what I have to do as a quarterback," he said. "So regardless of what I have to go through, I just want to be there."
Reid also said quarterback Vince Young is "100 percent," but would not say if Young or Mike Kafka would be next in line behind Vick on the depth chart. Young, who missed the first three games with a hamstring injury, wasn't listed in the team's Wednesday practice report.