Vick, starters expected to play first quarter vs. Ravens

Published: Aug 10, 2011 at 08:32 AM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Michael Vick and the rest of the starters are expected to play one quarter when the Philadelphia Eagles open the preseason against against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night (watch on NFL Network Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Thursday).

Eagles coach Andy Reid has a simple rotation. He's going to play the first unit in the first quarter, the backups in the second and the third-string in the third with the rest of the players fighting for roster spots finishing up in the fourth.

Vick won't have starting wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin. Jackson just reported to camp on Monday after holding out. Maclin still remains sidelined by an undisclosed illness. Several others won't play, including defensive tackles Mike Patterson and Trevor Laws. Patterson had a seizure during practice last Wednesday, and was later diagnosed with a brain condition.

Veteran Jason Avant and second-year pro Riley Cooper will start at wide receiver in place of Jackson and Maclin.

"I'm comfortable with those guys and we're going to go out and try to put on a good performance," Vick said.

The game marks the debut of several newcomers, including Pro Bowl cornerbacks Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, quarterback Vince Young and running back Ronnie Brown. Young will play the second quarter.

Considering the lengthy NFL lockout and the new rules for practice, this won't be a typical preseason opener. Players have been at training camp less than two weeks and free agents only started practicing last week.

"I think for the short period of time that they're in, they're going hard," Eagles coach Andy Reid said. "They know they don't have a lot of plays. They're going to get in and try to show, and I think for those younger players, or the veteran players trying to make the team, or a team, you get an A-effort for wherever they're at right now condition-wise and knowledge of the offense or defense-wise. Everybody is going to play in this game, so that gives them an opportunity, if they don't make this team, then at least they have some tape out there and some work they've shown on tape that they might be able to get picked up by another football team. So it's important that they give it their best shot."

Eagles defensive coordinator Juan Castillo will coach his first game since switching from the offensive side, where he coached the linemen for more than a decade.

"I don't think anybody really game plans a game," Castillo said. "It's more of we'll go in and do the things that we've been practicing and then try to match up their stuff. Really, they have not watched any tape; we really don't game plan. All we want to do is really what it allows us to do is kind of refresh and go through all the coverages and blitzes we've been practicing. Kind of like little review, really."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW