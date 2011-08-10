Vick, starters expected to play first quarter vs. Ravens

"I think for the short period of time that they're in, they're going hard," Eagles coach Andy Reid said. "They know they don't have a lot of plays. They're going to get in and try to show, and I think for those younger players, or the veteran players trying to make the team, or a team, you get an A-effort for wherever they're at right now condition-wise and knowledge of the offense or defense-wise. Everybody is going to play in this game, so that gives them an opportunity, if they don't make this team, then at least they have some tape out there and some work they've shown on tape that they might be able to get picked up by another football team. So it's important that they give it their best shot."