Vick's rant goes beyond just being frustrated after loss

Sorry, Mikey, but the defensive players are still allowed to hit you. Don't just take my word for it. Check out a Bears game and see how many shots Jay Cutler takes. Everyone's not as lucky as Tom Brady, who gets to stand in the pocket flatfooted until he finds a wide receiver who strikes his fancy. Besides, hanging in the pocket all day ain't your bag -- you're also a tremendous threat with your legs. On behalf of Andy Reid and Eagles fans everywhere, that's great … but you've gotta expect that defensive players -- who are big, fast and paid handsomely to hit you -- are gonna do their best to stop you from doing so.