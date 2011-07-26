Vick loses an endorsement deal because of similar contract

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Vick's endorsement deal with a sports nutrition company lasted less than one month because of a similar contract with a competitor.
Earlier this month, Vick signed a five-year agreement with Fuse Science, Inc., to promote its line of sports nutrition products. But Double Eagle Holdings Ltd., which owns Fuse Science, terminated the deal after MusclePharm Corp. wrote a news release stating Vick agreed to a three-year pact with that outfit, and in doing so, MusclePharm became the exclusive sports nutrition company of Vick.
Fuse Science disclosed in SEC filing on Tuesday that the company learned of Vick's association with a competitive company on or about July 20.
Vick, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 10-6 record and an NFC East title last season as his comeback continued, reported to the team's facility Tuesday and will begin training camp later this week.
