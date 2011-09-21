Vick-less Eagles at bigger disadvantage than Romo-less 'Boys

Published: Sep 21, 2011 at 05:40 AM

Because of injuries, Tony Romo (ribs) and Michael Vick (concussion) are both up in the air for Week 3. Which QB's absence would affect their team more -- the Romo-less Cowboyshosting the Redskins, or the Vick-less Eagleshosting the Giants?

  • Charles DavisNFL Network

  • The other 'Mike' is more than capable

Seems like an easy question, doesn't it? Michael Vick has the spotlight mainly to himself in Philadelphia, especially since the Eagles traded away former starter Kevin Kolb to Arizona and lost in Atlanta after Vick left the game with an injury. But don't count out mighty Mike Kafka. If the former No. 3 QB has to start against the Giants, I believe he will do well and open some eyes nationally. Tony Romo is back-stopped by the veteran Jon Kitna, who is quite capable, as Dallas went 4-5 last season with him at the helm. In sum, the Eagles are hurt more by Vick's absence, but keep an eye on the other "Mike" in Philadelphia. He could be the story of the day come Sunday evening.

  • Jason La Canfora NFL Network

  • Cowboys in much better position

It has to be Vick because his skillset cannot be duplicated. And then you look at the pass-rush capabilities of the Giants (even though they are beat up) and factor in that in all likelihood Mike Kafka would be making his first NFL start in Vick's place, and it has to be the Eagles.

Jon Kitna played so much for Dallas last season and he's seen everything throughout his career, so starting a big division game for him would be ho-hum stuff. His leadership and ability are not in question.

Kafka has a bright upside, but with Vince Young banged up and missing practice for weeks, one would think Dallas would be better equipped for the short haul at least.

  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • Big difference for Kitna getting practice reps

Backup quarterback is a tough spot if you're coming off the bench cold during a game. Last week, Mike Kafka did a good job for the Eagles, whereas Jon Kitna threw two picks when he came in for the Cowboys. Kitna, though, is a proven player and will do much better when he gets the practice reps. Kafka will have first-start jitters and faces a very good Giants pass rush, so he may struggle.

  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Despite Reid tutelage, too tall a task for Kafka

The Michael Vick-less Eagles would have a difficult time against the Giants. His elusiveness covers for a lot of their deficiencies up front and I don't believe Mike Kafka can avoid the Giants' ferocious pass rush consistently. Even though he has played well in spot duty, Kafka's inexperience and lack of mobility could cost the Eagles in this game. Andy Reid always does a nice job of helping his quarterbacks play well, but defeating the Giants with a third-team quarterback would be tough for Philly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

