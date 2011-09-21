Vick-less Eagles at bigger disadvantage than Romo-less 'Boys

Seems like an easy question, doesn't it? Michael Vick has the spotlight mainly to himself in Philadelphia, especially since the Eagles traded away former starter Kevin Kolb to Arizona and lost in Atlanta after Vick left the game with an injury. But don't count out mighty Mike Kafka. If the former No. 3 QB has to start against the Giants, I believe he will do well and open some eyes nationally. Tony Romo is back-stopped by the veteran Jon Kitna, who is quite capable, as Dallas went 4-5 last season with him at the helm. In sum, the Eagles are hurt more by Vick's absence, but keep an eye on the other "Mike" in Philadelphia. He could be the story of the day come Sunday evening.