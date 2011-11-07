Around the League

Vick, Burress, Big Ben top Forbes' list of most disliked players

Published: Nov 07, 2011 at 06:16 AM

Michael Vick could become the NFL's version of Mother Teresa and still be despised by a large segment of the population that will always see him as the guy who went to jail for operating a dogfighting ring.

Vick has made a concerted effort to improve his public image since signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, but personal growth wasn't enough to keep him from being named the most disliked player in the NFL, according to a recent poll published by Forbes.

The poll -- conducted by Nielsen and E-Poll Market Research -- was limited to active players who scored a minimum 10 percent public-awareness level.

The list in full:

  1. Vick
    1. Plaxico Burress
    2. Ben Roethlisberger
    3. Albert Haynesworth
    4. Jay Cutler
    5. Chad Ochocinco
    6. Vince Young
    7. Carson Palmer
    8. Tony Romo
    9. Jeremy Shockey

A few reactions:

» According to the poll, 60 percent of respondents said Vick is a player they "dislike," "dislike somewhat," or "dislike a lot." That sound you hear is Vick's PR team shuffling into a panic room.

» Getting in trouble with the law seems to provide a free pass to the medal podium, though we should make it clear that Roethlisberger never was formally charged with any crime.

» We'd be pretty peeved if we were Cutler, the most disliked man who hasn't been questioned by police in regard to a serious criminal matter.

» We'd be curious if VY would liken this to being on a "Dream Team."

» Brett Favre was a slam dunk here until he hopped on his tractor and went home.

» Clearly, Romo's "collapsed lung cred" shelf life was limited.

An enjoyable poll overall, but we contend you could've come up with many of the same names just by asking your mom who she doesn't like.

