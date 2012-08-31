Veteran OL Trai Essex among Pittsburgh Steelers' cuts

After placing rookie linebacker Sean Spence on injured reserve, the Steelers announced the release of an additional 21 players to thin their roster to 53, well ahead of Friday's league deadline (which we appreciate).
Spence, the Steelers' third-round draft pick, was lost for the year to a left knee injury in Thursday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.
Kapinos saw plenty of action in Pittsburgh over the past two seasons, but he remained a mid-level punter statistically. The five-year veteran is being replaced by undrafted rookie Drew Butler.
The 19 remaining cuts include defensive backs Damon Cromartie-Smith, Terrence Frederick and Josh Victorian; linebackers Brandon Hicks and Marshall McFadden; defensive linemen Corbin Bryant, Igbinosun Ikponmwosa and Jake Stoller; quarterback Jerrod Johnson; running back DuJuan Harris; wide receivers Tyler Beiler, Toney Clemons, David Gilreath, Marquis Maze and Derrick Williams; and offensive linemen Ryan Lee, John Malecki and Chris Scott.