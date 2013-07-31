Vernon Davis top 'deep threat' for San Francisco 49ers?

Short on pass catchers, the San Francisco 49ers haven't shied away from aligning Vernon Davis out wide during training camp.
After offensive coordinator Greg Roman positioned his tight end all over the field during offseason practices, the Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday that Davis has morphed into the 49ers' "most consistent deep threat."
We still expect Anquan Boldin to be Colin Kaepernick's go-to guy while a flock of 49ers receivers struggle to overcome nagging injuries. Per The Bee, Davis is still seeing plenty of snaps at tight end but also lining up in the slot as the 49ers look to ease the absence of the injured Michael Crabtree.
With so many other tight ends producing as outside threats -- think Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez and Jimmy Graham -- it makes sense for Davis to be used to the hilt. He struggled to mesh with Colin Kaepernick after Alex Smith was benched last season, but the duo connected for 12 passes, 254 yards and a touchdown in three playoff games.
Asked if fans will see Davis morph into a wide receiver, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis said: "If I told you that, I'd be giving you too much. You'll just have to wait and see."
Color us intrigued.