Vernon Davis to play receiver for San Francisco 49ers?

We spent a lot of time this offseason discussing which players could fill in for Michael Crabtree at wide receiver on the San Francisco 49ers. Perhaps Vernon Davis wasn't given enough consideration.
Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat writes that Davis practiced exclusively with the wide receivers -- not the tight ends -- during the 49ers' most recent minicamp. With Anquan Boldin in the slot, Davis might wind up lining up on the outside quite often.
We don't think Davis' minicamp snaps means he's suddenly going to give up blocking, but the 49ers aren't having him practice his wide receiver skills just for a laugh. They want him as prepared as possible to handle whatever role is thrown his way during the season.
On many downs, Davis might be a better option on the outside than in-house guys like A.J. Jenkins or Ricardo Lockette. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman always is looking for matchup problems. Davis creates mismatches no matter where he's lined up.