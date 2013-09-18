Vernon Davis: No need to worry about my hamstring

Vernon Davis left the San Francisco 49ers' blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night with a hamstring injury.
The dynamic tight end took to Twitter on Tuesday night to update the severity of the injury.
The announcement could be a preemptive strike by Davis in advance of today's first injury report of the week, which he almost certainly will be on in some form.
Davis' injury occurred in the fourth quarter as he was going for a deep pass from Colin Kaepernick, which was intercepted by Richard Sherman. As one of the 49ers' few veteran playmakers in the receiving corps, Davis' rapport with Kaepernick has grown in the past year.
Tuesday's tweet indicates Davis is optimistic about his availability to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, even if he doesn't practice much this week.
Davis has played in 93 consecutive regular-season games, the fourth-longest streak among active tight ends, per the San Jose Mercury News.