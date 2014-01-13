Around the League

Presented By

Vernon Davis expects 'brutal battle' vs. Seahawks

Published: Jan 13, 2014 at 09:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The San Francisco 49ers have been demoralized by a combined scored of 71-16 in their last two games on the Seattle Seahawks' home turf.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the two 49ers- Seahawks matchups from the 2013 regular season:

The Seahawks' 29-3 win over the 49ers from Week 2 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. ET. and at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The 49ers' 19-17 win over the Seahawks from Week 14 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET. and Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 12 a.m. ET.

» Can't wait? Watch it now on Game Rewind
» NFL Network schedule

Now that the surging 49ers boast the NFL's longest winning streak while the Seahawks' passing game has stalled, both sides expect a closer game this time around.

"A battle. A brutal battle. It will be sparks, flames, you name it," 49ers tight end Vernon Davis told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington after Sunday's win. "It's going to be tough, and we know that. We have to go back to Santa Clara, look at film and correct some of the things that we need to correct from our last match."

Even if Davis concedes Seattle's front office is constructing a dynasty, he believes the 49ers have "that steam, that edge, that momentum" that makes them the league's most complete team.

Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Monday that the Seahawks will be faced with a more formidable opponent than in their 29-3 victory in September.

"Gosh, they look good," Carroll said on his KIRO-AM radio show, via ESPN. "I've watched them a lot. They've played very consistent football at the end of the season. It's a really well-quipped football team coming in against another really well-equipped football team."

As Gregg Rosenthal has pointed out, the Cardinals' recent upset at CenturyLink Field is instructive because the 49ers are built similarly on defense.

Silver: A scintillating Sunday slate

michael-silver-65x90.jpg

Bitter rivals facing off in one game; Manning-Brady XV in the other. Michael Silver can't wait till Championship Sunday. **READ**

The Seahawks have boasted an extraordinary home-field advantage over the past two years, but that Week 16 loss removes the feeling of invincibility that gave them a psychological edge.

"There's not a better matchup you could find right now in the NFC," Carroll added. "We're thrilled about it."

So are we. This is arguably the strongest final four field in history.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down all four divisional round games and looked ahead to a monster conference championship weekend. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.