Vernon Davis expected to play in 49ers-Saints game

The San Francisco 49ers expect tight end Vernon Davis to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, citing two sources informed of the player's health.
The 49erspromoted tight end Derek Carrier to the active roster Saturday to supplement Davis, not to replace him in the lineup.
Davis has been the only downfield threat for Colin Kaepernick. When the tight end is not on the field, San Francisco's offense is predictable and stagnant. The 49ers need his explosive ability Sunday as they cling to a playoff spot.
Davis still will have to pass the final stages of concussion protocol prior to the game, but Rapoport's report suggests the team expects him to be fine.