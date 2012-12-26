Vernon Davis doesn't practice for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers desperately need Vernon Davis back in the lineup, but the tight end still hasn't been cleared to play after suffering a concussion in Sunday night's epic loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Coach Jim Harbaughtold reporters that Davis hasn't experienced any setbacks, but the seventh-year pro did not practice Wednesday.
Davis suffered the concussion on an earth-shattering hit by Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor. The seventh-year pro must pass a series of tests and receive clearance from an independent neurologist before taking the field again.
The setback couldn't come at a worse time for the 49ers, who also lost receiver Mario Manningham to a season-ending knee injury against Seattle.
San Francisco will start 35-year-old Randy Moss across from Michael Crabtreeon Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. With rookie A.J. Jenkins and returner Ted Ginn the last men standing behind that duo, the return of Davis isn't a luxury for the 49ers. The team is thin at wideout, but Harbaugh confirmed he's not looking to add Terrell Owens or a veteran wideout.
"A.J. (Jenkins) will step up," Harbaugh said. "We'll look at a couple of other options at receiver, but that group will have to step up."