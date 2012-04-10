Utah State RB Michael Smith among draft gems

•*Kellen Moore*, QB, Boise State: Yes, we know: He's short for a quarterback, measuring in at 6-foot, 197 pounds. There's a long list of undersized quarterbacks who failed to pan out in the pros, but few had Moore's smarts. This is a player who completed 74.3 percent of his passes as a senior, with a 69.8 percent mark over his four-year career. His 50 wins are an NCAA record, and his intangibles are well-documented. He is a fiery, intelligent leader who comes across like an offensive coordinator on the field. His arm strength and size are (possibly career-killing) problems, but this kid possesses guts.