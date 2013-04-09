Usama Young signs contract with Oakland Raiders

Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
After landing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins, the Raiders on Tuesday announced the signing of free-agent safety Usama Young, who started 19 games over the past two seasons for the Cleveland Browns. Young spent his first four years in the NFL as a reserve for the New Orleans Saints, where he played under Raiders coach Dennis Allen.
Young and Jenkins -- along with the recently acquired Tracy Porter -- give Oakland a new-look secondary for 2013. That doesn't mean the Raiders threaten to quiet opposing passing attacks. Jenkins declined in Dallas last season while Young failed to stand out in Cleveland. Porter, meanwhile, started just four games for the Denver Broncos in 2012 after suffering a seizure in August.
The Raiders desperately need big-play ability in the back of their defense, but Young -- penciled in to start at free safety -- managed just four interceptions in 29 appearances with the Browns, while Jenkins has just two picks since 2009. Oakland has signed eight potential free-agent starters on defense, but have arguably grown weaker on that side of the ball.