University of Miami's 149-week NFL touchdown streak over

If Week 11 in the NFL felt just a bit askew, it's because we hadn't experienced one like it in a long while.
For the first time in 149 weeks, not a single University of Miami alum scored a touchdown, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
It's mind-boggling to think that at least one former Hurricane had scored in every single week since December 2002. When the streak began, Facebook and Twitter hadn't even launched.
To put in perspective just how impressive this is, Elias tells us the next longest such streak belongs to the University of Pittsbugh at 12 weeks (we imagine that's all Larry Fitzgerald and LeSean McCoy).
So how did Miami's streak come to an end? As the South Florida Sun Sentinel pointed out, seems it was a combination of injuries, bye weeks and a few bad breaks.
We, like the newspaper, believe it's fitting the streak ended on the same weekend the current Hurricanes failed to score a touchdown in a 6-3 victory over South Florida.