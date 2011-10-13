Union agrees to Friday meeting with NFL on HGH in Washington

WASHINGTON -- The NFL and players union will meet Friday with leaders of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to discuss testing for human growth hormone.
The two sides agreed to begin blood testing for HGH as part of their new collective bargaining agreement, but only if the union agreed to the methods. The union is asking for more scientific data to prove the testing is reliable.
A committee spokesman says the chairman, California GOP Rep. Darrell Issa, and the top Democrat, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth, his team's player representative, and Travis Tygart, who heads the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
The lawmakers have said they want to protect the health of young athletes.
