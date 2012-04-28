Undrafted RB Chris Polk agrees to join Philadelphia Eagles

Highly touted Washington running back Chris Polk told NFLDraftScout.com via CBSSports.com that he has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Some projected Polk as high as a second-round pick, but he wasn't among the 253 players selected in this year's draft. However, as soon as the draft ended, Polk's phone began to ring, and he chose the Eagles over the NFC East rival Washington Redskins.
"I will just have to go out there and show them I have a lot of great football left in me," Polk said. "I know teams are concerned about my shoulder, but I also heard somebody say something about a degenerative hip, and there is just no truth to that. I had labrum surgery on the shoulder a year ago and it didn't slow me down last season."
Polk rushed for 1,341 yards last season, and he also caught 29 passes for 324 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He rushed for 4,049 yards in his career.
When Polk heard that teams might be concerned about his shoulder, he had noted orthopedic surgeon James Andrews examine it. Team sources told NFLDraftScout.com that Andrews wrote a letter stating the surgery had caused some scarring, but nothing that should prevent Polk from playing football. However, some team medical staffs still saw the shoulder as a problem.
"Of course I would have preferred to be drafted and drafted high," Polk said. "But the main thing now is that I am with a great offensive team and I will get my opportunity to show what I can do in the NFL."
The Eagles need depth behind starting running back LeSean McCoy. Dion Lewis and Graig Cooper were the only running backs on the roster entering the draft, and the team selected Kansas State's Bryce Brown in the seventh round Saturday.