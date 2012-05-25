Unclear if LaRon Landry will be cleared for camp

The Jetssigned former Dolphins safety Yeremiah Bell last week in part because they don't know what they'll get from free agent pickup LaRon Landry. While the former Redskins player is projected to start, no one is sure when he'll be on the field again.
Jets coach Rex Ryan said Thursday that he's not sure when Landry will be medically cleared, but "hopefully" it will be in time for training camp.
Landry has been absent from the offseason training program and OTAs so far. Teammate Darrelle Revis indicated Landry has had "family issues." Whatever the reason, Landry is going to be playing catch-up when he hits the field.
The Jets defense is very complicated and places a lot of mental responsibilities on the safeties. It's not an easy system to learn. Ryan has not ruled out possibly re-signing Jim Leonhard when the longtime Ryan pupil is healthy enough to play again. (Leonhard is a free agent overcoming knee surgery.)