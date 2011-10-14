Umenyiora: Criticism from Pierce, Strahan 'needs to stop'

Days after ex-Giants defenders Antonio Pierce and Michael Strahan called out defensive end Justin Tuck for missing two straight games with neck and groin injuries, defensive end Osi Umenyiora rallied to his teammate's defense.
Umenyiora called the criticism of Tuck -- who's been ruled out for Sunday's meeting with the Bills -- "ridiculous" and "disappointing."
"I don't know where it's coming from, but it needs to stop," Umenyiora told the New York Post, adding that he plans to confront the former-players-turned-analysts.
Pierce is with ESPN and Strahan works for FOX Sports, and Umenyiora believes they're being egged on by their bosses to dispense controversial material.
Tedious stuff for Giants fans to sit through. In an age when we're barraged with Subway's ponderous line of commercials featuring Strahan and Tuck going off about footlong sandwiches, you'd think these guys could get in a room and figure this out, perhaps with this not-so-fat Jared cat as mediator.