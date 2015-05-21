Tyson Clabo released by Houston Texans

Clabo, 33, started 101 games for the Falcons as a stalwart right tackle on four different playoff squads.
Clabo was purely a backup in Houston, playing more than 10 snaps in a game just once all season.
This could be the end of the line for a solid veteran who fell just below Pro Bowl-caliber during the prime of his nine-year NFL career.
