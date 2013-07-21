Tyrone Crawford out for entire Dallas Cowboys season

The Dallas Cowboys' first full day of training-camp practice unfortunately brought the first potentially serious injury.
Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, was carted off the field Sunday in Oxnard, Calif., with a lower leg injury, according to NFL.com's Steve Wyche.
We don't like to pass along every minor training-camp injury, but this has the makings of a long-term issue. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly called it a season-ending torn Achilles.
Carlos Mendez of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Crawford said just after the injury that it was to his Achilles. The Cowboys' official website also calls it a torn Achilles.
"I can't (expletive) believe this," Crawford said, according to the Star-Telegram.
The Boise State product was expected to play an important role as the Cowboys' top backup at defensive end behind starters Anthony Spencer and DeMarcus Ware. Crawford might have had flexibility to move inside to tackle, too.
The Cowboys have a top-heavy roster throughout their defense, with a noticeable lack of depth. Losing Crawford on Day 1 would be a discouraging start to camp.