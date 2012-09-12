Tyron Smith of Dallas Cowboys fined $15,000 for horse-collar

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been fined $15,000 by the NFL for his horse-collar tackle that prevented a touchdown on an interception return in team's 24-17 season-opening win over the New York Giants.
When asked Wednesday if it was money well spent, Smith said it was, because the play helped his team. He said he wasn't asking for any help from his teammates to pay the fine.
Early in the second quarter of the Sept. 5 opener, linebacker Michael Boley intercepted a pass near midfield. He wasn't tackled until Smith made a "last effort" and grabbed him at the 2.
The ball was marked at the 1, and the Giants failed to on three plays to get in the end zone before kicking a field goal for a 3-0 lead.
