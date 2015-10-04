Tyrod Taylor set to earn big incentives if Bills make playoffs

Tyrod Taylor signed a three-year contract that could be worth $7 million this offseason. Though he's set to make just $750,000 this season (along with a $400,000 signing bonus), he could earn as much as $3 million more dollars with playtime incentives and in performance bonuses, if the Bills make the playoffs, according to a source who has seen Taylor's contract.
In addition, if Taylor plays more than 50 percent of the snaps, his three-year deal becomes a two-year deal. So expect the Bills to try to renegotiate this offseason if he continues as the starter.
How did he end up in Buffalo? He left Baltimore because he wanted to compete to be a starter, though the Ravens valued him as a backup.