Tyrod Taylor, Curtis Painter battle should intensify

As Lee notes, Flacco has been a very durable quarterback during his four seasons in the NFL. In addition to not missing a start, Flacco has rarely missed a snap. According to official playing-time documents, Flacco has missed 45 of a possible 4,284 regular season snaps over his four-year career, but just three of 2,135 snaps over the past two seasons. Flacco's durability allowed the Ravens to go through the 2011 season with just two quarterbacks, which means competition between Taylor and Painter should intensify in the preseason as they fight over what could be just one spot on the 53-man roster.