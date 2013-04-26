Tyrann Mathieu: I'm better than first-round corners

There's never a dull moment with Tyrann Mathieu.
The former LSU cornerback first made headlines Wednesday with a poster for his draft-day party. He then called it off and opted for a "dinner" instead.
As expected, Mathieu was not selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft on Thursday. That doesn't mean the 2011 Heisman Trophy finalist wasn't disappointed and frustrated.
"The hardest part is knowing your better!" Mathieu tweeted Friday.
Four cornerbacks -- Dee Milliner (No. 9, New York Jets), D.J. Hayden (No. 12, Oakland Raiders), Desmond Trufant (No. 22, Atlanta Falcons) and Xavier Rhodes (No. 25, Minnesota Vikings) -- were selected Thursday.
No one ever will accuse Mathieu of lacking self-confidence.