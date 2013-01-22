Tyrann Mathieu hopes to change minds at Senior Bowl

Tyrann "Honey Badger" Mathieu -- the explosive cornerback and former Heisman Trophy finalist who hasn't played in more than a year -- was on hand to convince NFL teams he's worth the risk. Mathieu was kicked off the LSU team by coach Les Miles prior to this season after reportedly failing a string of drug tests. He was later arrested on charges of marijuana possession, turning one of the NCAA's most intriguing draft prospects into a perceived risk.