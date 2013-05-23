Around the League

Presented By

Tyrann Mathieu enters NFL in drug-testing program

Published: May 23, 2013 at 12:39 PM

If Tyrann Mathieu can't stay clean, there's a very good chance the Arizona Cardinals will know.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on "NFL Total Access" that Mathieu -- who signed a four-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday -- already has entered the NFL's drug-testing program and could be subject to up to 10 tests per month, according to a source close to the situation.

Breer: Cardinal at a crossroads

Tyrann Mathieu wants to change, but can he? Albert Breer digs deep into a complicated issue facing the Arizona Cardinals. More ...

Mathieu has welcomed all additional drug testing, agreeing to be tested once per week upon being drafted by the Cardinals. Because he's in the league's program, he'll have no choice.

Mathieu's agent, Pat Lawlor, told Rapoport that "both sides understood the issues we were dealing with."

Rapoport and Albert Breer reported earlier Thursday that Mathieu received a portion of his signing bonus up front, with the rest coming to him over the remaining three years -- granted he doesn't fail a drug test. Mathieu receives $265,000 initially, 35 percent of the normal slot for a 69th overall pick and less than any player has received up front in five years, according to Rapoport.

If Mathieu isn't on the Cardinals' 53-man roster for one game, he loses any remaining bonus money. Breer has a detailed breakdown of the contract particulars.

Mathieu's checkered past complicated the process, with the contract taking seven weeks to work out. The deal is not dissimilar to the rookie pacts signed by New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez and St. Louis Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins, two players who -- like Mathieu -- came out of college with red flags flapping in the wind.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE