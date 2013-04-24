Tyrann Mathieu decides to call off his NFL draft party

The wrenching news came straight from the source:
This might stand as the most inevitable tweet of all time. The social media backlash was mighty from the moment Mathieu tweeted out the invitation -- a Thursday night event to celebrate Mathieu's status as a first-round draft pick. (Mathieu going in the top 32 rests somewhere between "wishful thinking" and "outright insanity.")
The defensive back has spent the entirety of the pre-draft process selling himself as a new man, free of the vices that undermined his college career at LSU. Hosting a party at a nightclub to celebrate his draft conquest sends all sorts of conflicting messages.
Mathieu was wise to call off the event. Of course, it's fairly incredible -- and a tad disconcerting -- an idea so ill-conceived got this far in the first place.