Tynes misses late kick as Eagles fend off Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- Lawrence Tynes missed a field-goal goal attempt from 54 yards with 15 seconds left and the Philadelphia Eagles held on for a 19-17 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Tynes went wide left on an attempt seconds earlier, but the play was blown dead after the Eagles called time-out to ice him. He was short on his second attempt.
With LeSean McCoy leading the way on the ground, Michael Vick guided the Eagles (3-1) to another comeback.
Alex Henery kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1:49 left and the Eagles overcame two pass interference penalties on New York's final drive.
The defending Super Bowl champion Giants (2-2) have struggled against Philadelphia, losing eight of the last nine meetings.
McCoy had 121 of his 123 yards rushing in the second half. The All-Pro had six carries for 2 yards at halftime.
