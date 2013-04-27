Tyler Wilson selected by Oakland Raiders in NFL draft

Known for his toughness in the pocket, Wilson was the victim of a scattershot offensive line in 2012. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock cited that as one reason why Wilson's release point sunk lower and lower in 2012. Wilson isn't a particularly mobile quarterback -- he posted a slow time of 4.94 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine -- but this is a player unafraid to step into the pocket and deliver the football.