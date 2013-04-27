Tyler Wilson selected by Oakland Raiders in NFL draft

We pegged the Oakland Raiders as one team destined to add a quarterback on Day 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft, and they did just that.
The Raiders used their fourth-round pick (No. 112) to select rugged Arkansas signal-caller Tyler Wilson on Saturday.
With only Matt Flynn and Terrelle Pryor on the Raiders' roster, Wilson will be given a chance to compete this offseason. His career at Arkansas was an up-and-down affair in which he performed at a high level in 2011 but struggled last season behind shaky protection and a lack of weapons.
Known for his toughness in the pocket, Wilson was the victim of a scattershot offensive line in 2012. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock cited that as one reason why Wilson's release point sunk lower and lower in 2012. Wilson isn't a particularly mobile quarterback -- he posted a slow time of 4.94 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine -- but this is a player unafraid to step into the pocket and deliver the football.
NFL.com draft analyst Josh Norris ranked Wilson as his top quarterback among all prospects, and his play has been compared to that of Brett Favre.
Every one of this year's passers requires work, but we'll leave you with this from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah: "Tyler Wilson is one of the toughest quarterbacks I've ever evaluated."