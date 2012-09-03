Tyler Thigpen accepts pay cut to stay with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyler Thigpen accepted a $1 million pay cut to improve his chances of staying on the team entering the season.
"There were a lot of reasons behind it," Thigpen said Monday, in confirming the decision a day after it was first reported by ESPN.com. "My agent talked to them, and I'm just glad to be here, and looking forward to the season."
Thigpen is now set to make a base salary of $1.5 million this season in the second year of a three-year contract he signed last summer.
The decision allowed the Bills to lower their salary cap number, and made it easier for the team to carry four quarterbacks when making their final cuts on Friday. It's a group that includes Tarvaris Jackson, who was acquired in a trade from Seattle last week, and receiver/wildcat specialist Brad Smith.
The Bills also elected to keep Thigpen because he's far more familiar with the offense than Jackson, and more capable of stepping in early should Fitzpatrick get hurt.
And Smith's status is uncertain after he hurt his groin in a 38-32 preseason finale loss at Detroit on Thursday.
