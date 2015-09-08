Tyler Sash, who won Super Bowl with Giants, dead at 27

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa state medical examiner says Tyler Sash, a safety who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants after starring at the University of Iowa, has died at the age of 27.
John Kraemer, the director of forensic operations for the medical examiner, told The Associated Press that his office is investigating Sash's death along with police in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sash's hometown. No cause of death has been determined, but an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Sash started 37 games for the Hawkeyes from 2007-10, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior. He was fourth all-time in interception return yardage in the Big Ten when he graduated, and his 13 picks were fifth-best in school history.
