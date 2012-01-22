Tyler's national-anthem rendition receives online jeers

The criticism of Steven Tyler began on Twitter before he even was halfway through his rendition of the national anthem Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
Tyler, a New England native who has handled these duties several times over the years, delivered a, well, uneven performance before the AFC Championship Game. He didn't hit every note and flubbed/improvised a word or two. Josh Groban, he was not.
But before burying the Aerosmith frontman, keep in mind he never has been a classically trained vocalist (the man does identify himself on Twitter as "The Demon of Screamin" after all.) Also, he's 63.
Did Tyler give the Star-Spangled Banner a rock-star edge? Or was it a butcher job on par with Christina Aguilera's Super Bowl XLV folly? Watch the video above and judge for yourself.