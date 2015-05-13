Tyler Polumbus set to sign with Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are adding veteran depth to an offensive line that has struggled the past couple of seasons.
The Falcons have agreed to terms with former Washington Redskins right tackle Tyler Polumbus, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Although he was too often a liability in pass protection, Polumbus ended up starting 38 games over the past three years in Washington. He will reunite with former Redskins coordinator Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta.
If Polumbus ends up beating out incumbent right tackle Ryan Schraeder for the starting job, it's a sign that the Falcons' offensive line woes haven't been put to rest.
