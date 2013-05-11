Tyler Eifert showing versatility for Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Tyler Eifert to help their offense become more dynamic, and we already have proof of the transition.
The first-year tight end lined up all over the field in Friday's rookie minicamp session, something the former Notre Dame pass-catcher felt at home with.
"A lot of the things I'm learning are a lot of the same plays we had in with two tight ends -- move me around in different positions," Eifert told The Columbus Dispatch. "Today I was out in the slot quite a bit. I think I'm picking it up pretty fast."
When Around The League this week ranked the AFC North as the third-most powerful division in the NFL, the Bengals had a lot to do with it. For years they were a weak sister, but the Bengals are coming off back-to-back playoff seasons with a young roster. The Bengals' defense is beastly, but quarterback Andy Dalton is on the hook to turn this offense into a more productive unit.
Marvin Lewis, of course, has seen the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots -- last year's AFC title game entrants -- toy with defenses using double tight end sets, and now the Bengals have the tools to wreak similar havoc. Pairing Eifert with Jermaine Gresham is going to keep coordinators up at night.
"You get the matchup of the tight ends on the linebackers and safeties," Dalton recently said. "So I think (Eifert's) going to be a great addition. He's going to make Jermaine a better player. I'm excited to get him in here and get working with him."