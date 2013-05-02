Tyler Bray's dad: Steelers said they'd draft my son

The draft is finally behind us. How did everybody do? Bucky Brooks breaks out the red pen and grades all 32 teams by division. More ...
After 32 teams passed on Bray, the former University of Tennessee quarterback signed a free-agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeff Bray, Tyler's dad, sounds relieved the process is finally over.
"It was brutal," Jeff said Wednesday on WWLS-AM in Oklahoma City, according to the Tennessean. "I personally think with that kind of talent, to sit through something like that, it just amazes me."
Jeff said his son is "very excited" to be on the Chiefs, but Jeff said two NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, said they would draft Tyler. The Steelers ultimately chose Landry Jones out of Oklahoma.
"Nobody wants him (in the draft), then for two hours the phone does not stop ringing from different teams," Jeff said. "As a parent, you say: 'You want him now, but you didn't want him in the draft?' I know I'm his parent, but I don't see how 11 quarterbacks get picked, and the best quarterback physically is not picked."
Schein: Post-draft pressure points
In the wake of the 2013 NFL Draft, Adam Schein identifies players, coaches and general managers in the crosshairs. More ...
At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Bray generated intrigue after he threw the ball faster (59 mph) than any other quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine. But questions arose about his maturity and smarts on the whiteboard.
Landing with coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs drops Bray into a no-pressure situation. He'll learn and grow behind Alex Smith and Chase Daniel, giving the Chiefs one of the NFL's more interesting trios at quarterback.