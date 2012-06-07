Ty Warren places Peyton Manning above Tom Brady

Ty Warren was known as one of the classiest, most well respected players during his long run with the New England Patriots. He was a loyal teammate, but now his loyalties reside with the Denver Broncos.
With that in mind, there was only one response possible when he was asked the inevitable Peyton Manning or Tom Brady question on Wednesday.
"Manning all day," Warren told Lindsay Jones of The Denver Post. "What do you expect me to say, he's my teammate?"
Good answer. In related news, Manning visits Foxborough exactly four months from today. We are officially ready for OTA season to be over.