Ty Warren, Broncos agree to restructured contract

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Ty Warren, long disgruntled over his contract, reported to the team Wednesday after agreeing to a restructured deal, the team announced.
Warren had been resisting a pay cut and missed the first two weeks of organized team activities, which conclude Thursday. Terms of Warren's new deal have not yet been disclosed.
"Ultimately we met in a middle ground and got the deal done," Warren said, adding, "I hated the way I wasn't able to do anything (in 2011) for the way I was compensated. I have a conscience in that sense."
Warren, 31, missed all of 2011 with a torn triceps and was due $4 million in base salary in the second season of a two-year, $8 million contract. Warren has yet to take a snap in a Broncos uniform and has not played in an NFL game that counted since a 2010 playoff as a member of the New England Patriots. Warren missed the entire 2010 season, his last in New England, after undergoing hip surgery.
Warren is projected to start next to Kevin Vickerson in 2012. The Broncos have significantly improved their depth at the position with the signing of free agent Justin Bannan and the selection of University of Cincinnati standout Derek Wolfe in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The Broncos are also high on Sealver Siliga, who spent much of his rookie season on the Broncos' practice squad.