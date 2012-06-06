Ty Warren, Broncos agree to restructured contract

Warren, 31, missed all of 2011 with a torn triceps and was due $4 million in base salary in the second season of a two-year, $8 million contract. Warren has yet to take a snap in a Broncos uniform and has not played in an NFL game that counted since a 2010 playoff as a member of the New England Patriots. Warren missed the entire 2010 season, his last in New England, after undergoing hip surgery.