Two of four conference title game teams could fall in 2011

The Bears will have a tough time retaining their spot among the ranks of the elite. Although their defense played very well last year, I don't know if they can continue to play that well based on their age. Their best players -- Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs , Julius Peppers , and Charles Tillman -- are over 30, and you wonder about their respective games falling off.

Also, they were fortunate enough to avoid major injuries from any of their key players on both sides of the ball, and you wonder if they have enough depth to overcome any adversity that could come their way this season.

Finally, I have serious concerns about the offense's progress in Mike Martz's second season. The unit hasn't been able to build on last year's concepts, and you wonder if they will be able to quickly progress with an abbreviated training camp on the horizon. Jay Cutler, in particular, will need to quickly rediscover his rhythm within the system to keep the offense afloat. He struggled at times with the timing of the offense and he hasn't been able to work out the kinks through OTAs and minicamp sessions. While I'm sure that he has gotten together with his receivers, trying to get it done without coaches' supervision will hinder the progress of the offense.