Two of four conference title game teams could fall in 2011

Published: Jun 02, 2011 at 02:05 PM

Every year there is one team that made a run at the playoffs the year before that unexpectedly takes a step back the following season. Which team will that be this season?

  • Elliot Harrison NFL.com

  • Odds stacked against Bears repeat

There are several teams that will undoubtedly take a step back this year, but I think a likely suspect is Chicago.

  <table align="right" width="315px"> 
   <tbody> 
    <tr> 
     <td> 
      <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td> 
    </tr> 
   </tbody> 
  </table>

A) The Lions have gotten better. The Bears aren't sweeping them this season.
B) Chicago could very well open up 0-3 facing Atlanta, New Orleans and Green Bay in successive weeks.
C) Until that offensive line gets better, getting to 10 wins will be a stiff challenge.
D) There's still no wideout on this team that scares anyone.
E) I don't see Green Bay getting any worse; in fact they might go 12-4. So, Winning the NFC North again is probably not going to happen.

This is not to say they are going to tank. I just don't see Chicago winning the division, and certainly not hosting the NFC Championship Game again. I think 8-8 or 9-7 is a good bet.

  • Charles Davis NFL Network

  • Lions' emergence could cost Bears

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North last year, which might come as a surprise as we remember the division-rival Green Bay Packers' run to the Lombardi Trophy involved beating the Bears to both make the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl. I see the Bears contending again in 2011, but they will be challenged for a wild-card bid, not by Minnesota, but by Detroit, which -- if Matthew Stafford plays 16 games -- is my pick as the surprise team of 2011.

  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Father Time could catch up to Bears' D

The Bears will have a tough time retaining their spot among the ranks of the elite. Although their defense played very well last year, I don't know if they can continue to play that well based on their age. Their best players -- Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Julius Peppers, and Charles Tillman -- are over 30, and you wonder about their respective games falling off.

Also, they were fortunate enough to avoid major injuries from any of their key players on both sides of the ball, and you wonder if they have enough depth to overcome any adversity that could come their way this season.

Finally, I have serious concerns about the offense's progress in Mike Martz's second season. The unit hasn't been able to build on last year's concepts, and you wonder if they will be able to quickly progress with an abbreviated training camp on the horizon. Jay Cutler, in particular, will need to quickly rediscover his rhythm within the system to keep the offense afloat. He struggled at times with the timing of the offense and he hasn't been able to work out the kinks through OTAs and minicamp sessions. While I'm sure that he has gotten together with his receivers, trying to get it done without coaches' supervision will hinder the progress of the offense.

  • Vic Carucci NFL.com

  • Super Bowl loser set for fall

The Steelers could be in for a little bit of a fall. Their defense, which carries the team, might very well slip. It continues to find itself in the crosshairs of the NFL's rules-makers, and the Twitter complaints of the Steelers' defenders is a sign that they aren't prepared to deal with officials who are going to have a more watchful eye on their aggressive play. It also has to be a bit distracting that Rashard Mendenhall got himself into trouble with Twitter postings after the death of Osama bin Laden. The general focus of the team just might not be what it needs to be for the Steelers to maintain their lofty status this season.

  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • Chiefs face daunting slate

Initially, I was going to say Chicago -- and I still think they're going to have a hard time making the playoffs despite almost beating Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game with a backup quarterback. Maintaining success hasn't been easy for Chicago, plus Detroit could make a surge and Green Bay should be back in the mix. I'm going to go with Kansas City on this question. I really like what coach Todd Haley and GM Scott Pioli are building, but the Chiefs have a brutal schedule -- especially on the road, and Oakland and San Diego could be better. The Chiefs are still growing, but teams are going to be coming after them this season and their maturity will be tested.

  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • Bucs' improvement might not show in standings

The Buccaneers had a great season last year with a 10-6 record and have a young team on the rise, but their division is so tough with the Falcons and Saints that they could be a better team with a worse record. They will not sneak up on anyone this year, and their 4-4 home record isn't exactly a homefield advantage. They could only drop one more game, finish 9-7 and once again be on the outside looking in at the playoffs. They are really counting on four defensive linemen who do not have one complete season between the group (Gerald McCoy, Brian Price, Adrian Clayborn and Da'Quan Bowers)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE