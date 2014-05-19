Two Mike Zimmers are better than one

On Monday, the team announced linebacker Mike Zimmer will join coach Mike Zimmer's team and toil under the tutelage of linebacker coach Adam Zimmer.
Did you keep that straight?
We're not done with the oddities. While the Mike Zimmers are not of relation, both men attended Illinois State University. Seriously. We're not making this up.
Second-year linebacker Mike Zimmer was an undrafted free agent last year and spent training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his senior season at Illinois State he had 127 tackles.
Did we break the Guinness World Record for "Zimmers in an article" yet?
